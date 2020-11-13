Woman faces charges in connection to death of 1-year-old

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton woman is facing multiple felony criminal charges in connection with the death of a 1-year-old.
Sarah D. Hardin, 26, surrendered Thursday to Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division investigators, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Hardin was charged with first-degree murder, felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, statutory rape of a child 15 years old or less, and assault on a child under the age of 12.
The charges are in relation to the death of Jadalyn Barton, 1, of South Forty Drive in Shannon, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Barton was Hardin’s daughter.
Hardin is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond on the murder charge and $100,000 secured bond on the remaining offenses.
On July 9, 2019, at about 11:59 p.m., Robeson County deputies responded to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in reference to Jadalyn Barton being unresponsive and having multiple bruises on her body, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She was taken by her parents to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
On July 11, 2019, a 17-year-old male was arrested at his residence by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators in relation to Barton’s death. The male was charged with first-degree-murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.
Robeson County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.