RCC unveils upgrades to Cosmetology Department

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College unveiled Thursday a modernized and rejuvenated Cosmetology Department.

The campus staged an open house for the program that underwent much-needed updates in the past weeks. Members of the public had the opportunity to see the changes during the walk-through that followed a ribbon cutting ceremony and remarks outside the building. Upgrades to the department include adding European-style shampooing bowls and reconfiguring the salon stations to allow students optimal space to learn.

Program Director Rosita Pingol has been with RCC for 11 years and this was the program’s first update since she joined it.

“I was told right before I came here there was an update to the equipment then,” Pingol said. “We’ve been working on this upgrade for the past three years.”

The department was in need of new equipment to keep students up to date on what’s going on in the salon business, she said.

“It was time for it,” Pingol said. “There were things out in the industry that they were using, such as the European bowls, that we didn’t have access to, so now they have bigger and better, so to speak.

“I think that it’s just the way salons are going these days, it just gives them so much more to work with before they get out into the real world.”

The classes previously were equipped with American-style bowls that “still works and gets the job done” but the European bowls are more user-friendly for the students and allows more comfort for the client, the program director said.

“The ones they had before are more stand-up, stand-beside bowls, which is the American style,” Pingol said. “With the European bowl they tilt forward and allows the students to stand behind the client while washing their hair.”

The college has about 40 students in the program that will benefit from the upgrades. Ashlynn Dickerson, a senior is one of those students.

“It’s helped me out a lot because before our stations use to be so small,” she said.

The spaces now are two times the size of the original space and mannequins are now placed in a way that allows them to work like a real stylist at the chair, Dickerson said.

“We had to move around the mannequin instead of the mannequin moving for us. It saves us so much more time,” she said.

Dickerson is in her final year of the program and will graduate in December. She only has one month to enjoy the new updates.

“I’m glad they updated it, though, for the future generations,” Dickerson said.

Once Dickerson graduates she will start her own salon in Columbus County.

