Pet of the week

November 13, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Smokey is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. He is a male, domestic shorthair cat. Smokey is about 3 years old, has been neutered and is an indoor cat. He’s a very playful, loving cat. The adoption fee is $25 and includes the rabies vaccination. Adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. The Shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200. Courtesy photo | Robeson County Animal Shelter

