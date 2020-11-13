Canvass of Robeson County votes to take until Monday

Staff report
LUMBERTON — It could be Monday afternoon before Robeson County’s results from the Nov. 3 general election are certified.

Elections workers were counting ballots until 2:30 a.m. Friday, said Tina Bledsoe, Robeson County Board of Elections director. They then went home to rest before returning about four hours later. The ballots were to be certified about 11 a.m. Friday, according to state law, but the process took more time because workers were following the 12 pages of strict guidance related to the handling of each provisional ballot, and they grew tired.

“We advised the board (State Board of Elections) that we need some more time,” Bledsoe said.

Elections workers will work through the weekend to verify ballots, she said Friday. The new projected time for the process to be completed is 1:30 p.m. Monday.

There were 1,324 ballots left to verify, as of Friday afternoon. Bledsoe anticipated that about 700 of them would be approved.

One provisional ballot can take up to 20 minutes because of the need to comply with the State Board of Elections’ guidelines for provisional ballot verification, she said.

“A voter receives a provisional ballot when questions arise about: the voter’s qualification to vote, the voter’s eligibility to vote in a given election, or the voter’s eligibility to vote a specific ballot style,” according to the State Elections Board.

The provisional envelopes, which consist of an application and ballot, are returned to the board of elections office and then reviewed by board staff before they are presented to the full county board of elections for final decisions about voter eligibility, according to the NCSBE.

The State Board of Elections must meet 11 a.m. Nov. 24 to verify results, according to N.C. law.