Canvass of Robeson County votes to take until Monday

LUMBERTON — New cases of the novel coronavirus in Robeson County have seen a noteworthy drop over the past seven days, and there have been no virus-related deaths reported in the county since Monday.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 229 new cases during the period of Nov. 6 to Friday, down 29% from the 324 new cases reported in the seven-day period ending Nov. 6. There have now been 6,674 confirmed cases in Robeson County since the pandemic started.

Two virus-related deaths, both of people ages 60 or older, were reported between Nov. 6 and Monday, but no additional deaths have been reported since, county Health Department Director Bill Smith said. In total, there have been 105 virus-related deaths in Robeson County.

A “significant portion” of this week’s cases can be traced to Halloween parties, sports teams and people in jails or prisons, Smith said.

The White House’s weekly report on the pandemic ranked Lumberton as the fourth-worst metro area for cases in North Carolina, Smith said. Laurinburg and Fayetteville also ranked in the top 10. Robeson County ranked as the fourth-worst county, with Cumberland, Scotland, Hoke and Columbus counties also ranking near the top.

This indicates that it is very easy to acquire the virus in this entire region of the state, Smith said.

Smith offered some perspective on the number of virus-related deaths in the county.

“While numbers are thrown around about how low the number of fatalities are compared to the total population, an interesting number shared by one health system is that one out of seven people who get hospitalized for coronavirus die,” Smith said. “That is much more eye-opening than the usual numbers bandied about.”

Southeastern Health reported there were 19 virus-positive patients in isolation at Southeastern Regional Medical Center as of 11 a.m. Friday, a slight drop from Nov. 6. Two potentially positive patients are under investigation. There are 35 Southeastern Health employees quarantined because of possible exposure.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported 41 active cases among the student body as of 5 p.m. Friday, down from 69 cases on Nov. 6. There are six active cases among faculty and staff, down from 11 on Nov. 6, and two among subcontractors.

After 59 new student cases were reported from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, only 10 were reported in the seven days since. There were three new cases reported among faculty and staff. There have now been 387 student cases during the fall semester, with 34 among faculty and staff, and 12 among subcontractors.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of noon Friday there have been 16,664 new cases since Nov. 6, bringing the pandemic total to 305,233 cases.

There were 138 virus-related deaths reported across the state since Nov. 6, with the pandemic total now at 4,720 deaths. There are currently 1,423 virus-related hospitalizations in the state, 262 more than on Nov. 6.

Nationally, 163,402 new cases were reported Thursday, the third straight day with a new record. This brings the national total to more than 11 million, with the U.S. death toll likely to hit 250,000 on Saturday.

In other virus-related news, NCDHHS reported Thursday that coronavirus cases have been increasing faster in rural communities since September.

“It’s particularly worrisome to see high rates of COVID spread in our rural counties as healthcare can be harder to access. Most rural hospitals are small, and some are already feeling stretched to their capacity limits,” NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said.

The report states that nearly twice as many cases have been reported since September from rural counties compared to urban and suburban counties; the majority of these cases are in white residents, compared with previous months. Virus-related deaths in these communities have also significantly increased, particularly in white and African American cases. The majority of rural cases are among people ages 49 and younger; and the increase is primarily by community spread, not congregate-living settings.