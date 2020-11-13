Canvass of Robeson County votes to take until Monday

November 13, 2020
LUMBERTON — A flood warning remains in effect until further notice for areas of Robeson County near the Lumber River as the result of Thursday’s heavy rainfall.
As of Friday afternoon, the river’s water level was 17.9 feet, according to the National Weather Service. The river, the flood stage for which is 13 feet, was expected to crest at 18.5 feet by Friday evening. The Pines and Cox Pond areas and areas along River and Carthage roads in Lumberton could be affected the most by water overflowing the Lumber River’s banks.
Rob Armstrong, Lumberton’s Public Works director, said his department is closely monitoring the river levels now that flash flooding has subsided and all city streets have reopened.
“The new forecast is for 18 1/2 or 19 feet, which is right there near that problem area for us with major flooding,” Armstrong said Friday. “We’ll keep an eye on it through the night. We don’t really expect a lot of problems in the West Lumberton area.
“The two entrances to Public Works are flooded over at this point.”
No problems with the flow of water in the canals on the north side of Lumberton have been detected.
“We haven’t observed any blockages in our canals. They were just overloaded, but most of those have come down quite a bit,” he said.
Sanitary sewer overflows still are taking place in the Noir Street area, Armstrong said. The other sewer overflows are under control, but as river levels rise, more could appear.
Trash pickup became an “unexpected” issues because of the heavy rain.
“The Thursday route was impacted by rain and difficulty to get into the landfill in St. Pauls, and getting around town was an issue,” Armstrong said. “So our trash is a day behind. So Thursday and Friday pickups will probably carry over into Monday.”
Lumberton Rescue Squad and EMS conducted four rescues Thursday because of flooding. Two were inside the city and two were in the county.
Commander Robert Ivey said two of the water rescues involved flooded homes near Seventh Street and McPhail Road and on South Rozier Street in Lumberton. The incidents near Howell Road were submerged vehicles, he said.
“We haven’t did rescues like that since hurricanes Matthew and Florence,” Ivey said.
All of the rescues occurred between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday.
“It was a very short event,” Ivey said. “A couple of more hours and we would have had to do a lot more rescues.”
The City of Lumberton Fire Department assisted with two rescues inside city limits.
There were no major injuries.
About 67,000 Duke Energy customers in the Carolinas experienced outages Thursday, said Grace Rountree, Duke Energy spokesperson. Of those customers, only 15 lost power in Robeson County. The power company services 24,522 customers in the county.
Fallen trees breaking five utility poles resulted in 12 power outages in Robeson County, said Walter White, vice president of Corporate Services at Lumbee River EMC.
Some Robeson County roads could remain closed for months because of damages caused by flooding, said Andrew Barksdale, a N.C. Department of Transportation spokesman.
“We still have to do a lot more assessment over the next two to three work days to determine if we can reopen the roads quickly with a temporary repair, or if we will need to wait longer and do a permanent repair,” Barksdale said Friday. “Because of our man hours and budget issues, we can’t repair everything right away.
“We will have to assess and make repairs based on highest impact, most traveled roads, what we can reopen quickly, etc. Some of these closures may take two to three months to fix.”
Barksdale said routes along Turnpike, Smith Mill, Lamb, and Wilkins roads in Lumberton will remain closed because of damages. Gaddy Road near Fairmont also will close because of storm-related damages.
“All others are closed due to flooding, and once the water recedes, we should be able to open and remove from TIMS (Traveler Information Management System, now DriveNC.gov),” Barksdale said.
Other road sections that remained closed Friday were:
— Indian Heritage Road near Lumberton;
— Old Whiteville Road in Lumberton and at Jacobs Swamp;
— Old Lowery Road near Red Springs;
— Regan Church Road in Lumberton;
— Howell Road in Lumberton;
— Tolarsville Road near Lumberton;
— Wire Grass Road near Fairmont;
— Pinewood Road near Fairmont.