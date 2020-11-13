Four local governing bodies are to meet next week

LUMBERTON — Four local governing boards and the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education are scheduled to meet next week.

The Robeson County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet 6 p.m. Monday in the County Administration building at 550 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton. The meeting will take place in the commissioners’ meeting room on the first floor.

Among items to be discussed are recommendations by the Robeson County Planning board to amend county zoning, watershed, telecommunication tower, subdivision and cemetery ordinances; consideration of a county Community Development fee schedule; building reuse grant award resolutions/notifications for Serioplast Global Services, Steven Roberts Original Desserts and Rempac Foam LLC; and acceptance of funding from the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program to the District Attorney’s Office.

The PSRC’s Board of Education is to meet 6 p.m. Monday to discuss unfinished business from the Tuesday meeting. The recessed meeting will be streamed online for public viewing. Information on how to view the meeting is forthcoming.

The Fairmont Board of Commissioners will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center on Main Street. During the meeting, a public hearing will be held regarding the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Community Development Block- Infrastructure Grant, which will fund improvements to the pump station on Brown Street.

Also meeting Tuesday is the Maxton Board of Commissioners, which will convene at 7 p.m. in Town Hall, located at 201 McCaskill Ave.

The Lumbee Tribal Council will meet 7 p.m. Thursday . To watch the livestream, go online and click https://www.lumbeetribe.com/live-stream.