St. Pauls Board of Commissioners take action plan to improve stormwater flow

ST. PAULS — Commissioners here approved a scope of services for engineers crafting the town’s stormwater master plan.
The stormwater master plan by McGill Associates will identify areas in the town that need improvements and provide possible solutions to improve the flow of stormwater. The scope of services approved Thursday during a regular board meeting include project management and meetings with town leaders, a Geographic Information System Stormwater system inventory, an analysis of stormwater system capabilities and a stormwater master plan report, among other items. The engineers also will work with the town to secure grants and other funding assistance to help pay for repairs and upgrades in problem areas.
“The Town’s stormwater infrastructure is frequently overburdened by intense rainfall events resulting in physical damages to roads and surrounding property. Stormwater also impacts the Town’s sewer system as infiltration and inflow of runoff exceeding the stormwater conveyances causing treatment and capacity issues,” a project background prepared by David Honeycutt, Pinehurst office manager of McGill Associates, reads in part.
“These problems are of such high concern to the citizens and the Town Board that the Board appointed a Stormwater Committee tasked with identifying problem areas, documenting community concerns and identifying opportunities to resolve the flooding issues,” Honeycutt wrote.
But, after years of evaluating projects to help alleviate flooding, a clearer understanding of the town’s stormwater system was needed to move forward, according to Honeycutt.
Also approved Thursday was a resolution to adopt the town’s updated Asset Management Plan for Wastewater System. The update will help the town apply for state money to help fund other capital improvement projects in the future, according to the resolution.
Commissioners also voted to update the town’s ordinance for overgrown grass, said Debra McNeill, interim town administrator and town clerk. If grass reaches 6 inches or higher, code enforcement officers will send a letter to residents or business owners before they are penalized.
Also on Thursday, commissioners discussed making nominations to the ABC Board. No action was taken as a result of the discussions, McNeill said.
St. Pauls Police Chief Steve Dollinger gave an update on the department’s recent ventures, including a visit to a local day care facility with K-9 Kaedon.
“We’ve been increasing speed enforcement to deal with speeding problems,” Dollinger said.
He also said the department continues to conduct traffic and saturation patrols to enhance safety on roads throughout the town.
