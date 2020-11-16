For the children

November 16, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0

Pastor David McLellan, left, and Kenneth Sealey, of Ten Mile Baptist Church in Lumberton, pack up shoeboxes filled with toys, schools supplies and hygiene items Monday as part of The Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. After the drop-off period ends, the boxes will be delivered to children in need around the world. Ten Mile Baptist Church, located at 5176 Barker Ten Mile Road in Lumberton, will accept shoeboxes each afternoon through Monday. Hyde Park Baptist Church, located at 301 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton, will accept shoeboxes each evening through Monday.