U.S. House approves Lumbee Recognition Act

November 16, 2020 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0

Staff report
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Lumbee Recognition Act was given unanimous approval Monday by the U.S. House of Representatives.

The approval paves the way for full federal recognition of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and its more than 60,000 members in the state.

“Members of the Lumbee Tribe have waited decades for the federal recognition and rights they have for too long been denied,” said Rep. Dan Bishop, R-District 9. “My first act in Congress was to sign onto legislation to award the Lumbee their full rights, and today I cast my vote strongly in support of the Lumbee Recognition Act.”

The recognition act now goes to the U.S. Senate. If approved in that chamber the legislation would go to President Donald Trump. The president said during an Oct. 24 rally at the Robeson County Fairgrounds that he would sign the recognition act into law if it reached his desk.

“This bill will accord to the Lumbee the same respect conferred upon other Native American tribes, with full rights of self-determination,” Bishop said. “I thank my colleagues, including Chairman Raul Grijalva, Ranking Member Rob Bishop, Rep. G.K. Butterfield and Rep. Richard Hudson, as well as Lumbee Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. and the Lumbee Tribal Council for their partnership in securing the historic passage of this Act.”

Raul Grijalva and Rob Bishop serve on the House Natural Resources Committee. Butterfield represents N.C. District 1 in the U.S. House and introduced the legislation March 28, 2019. Hudson represents N.C. District 8.

“As the chairman of the Lumbee Tribe, I want to express my thanks to all of the House members supporting our bill, including our very own congressman, Dan Bishop,” Godwin said. “Ever since Rep. Bishop was elected he has been a very strong supporter of recognition for the tribe. In fact, his first official act upon assuming office was to sign on as a co-sponsor of our bill. The Lumbee people have been praying for this day and today’s action in the House brings us one step closer to our goal.”

Bishop was elected to Congress in a special election in 2019. In addition to joining the Lumbee Recognition Act as a co-sponsor, Bishop has delivered remarks in favor of its passage on the House floor and in the House Natural Resources Committee, which approved the recognition legislation Sept. 30 and passed it to the full House.