Rep. Jones reelected House deputy majority leader

November 16, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff and wire report
<p>Jones</p>

Jones

<p>Moore</p>

Moore

RALEIGH — A lawmaker whose district covers part of Robeson County was reelected Monday to a leadership role in the North Carolina House of Representatives.

Brenden Jones, a Republican who represents District 46, was chosen to serve a second term as deputy majority leader. His election, and the election of other leaders of the Republican House membership, took place during an in-person caucus meeting at the state party’s headquarters in Raleigh.

Rep. Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, was nominated for a fourth term as speaker of the House, a span that would tie a state record for the number of legislative terms holding the position. Rep. Liston Ramsey, of Madison County, was elected four times as speaker, serving from 1981 through 1988, as was Rep. Jim Black, of Mecklenburg County, who served from 1999 through 2006.

The official election for speaker is to take place among House members on opening day of the General Assembly’s legislative session, which is scheduled for Jan. 13.

House Republicans will hold at least a 69-51 majority in the 2021-2022 legislative biennium after gaining four seats as a result of the Nov. 3 general election. House Republicans won six Democratic-held districts, regained seats in Mecklenburg and Wake counties, won key mountain and coastal seats by wide margins, and were victorious in critical suburban districts across North Carolina.

“I am proud we kept our promises to North Carolinians, that our record of results earned strong support from voters across the state, and most of all that I can continue serving the people of Cleveland County who trust me to be their voice in this state legislature,” Moore said.

Moore, 50, joined the House in 2003 and became rules committee chairman under then-Speaker Thom Tillis. Moore succeeded Tillis in 2015 when Tillis moved to the U.S. Senate.

The Republicans also said they would back Rep. Sarah Stevens, of Surry County, for reelection as speaker pro tempore, which is considered the chamber’s No. 2 post. They reelected Rep. John Bell of Wayne County as majority leader and Rep. Jon Hardister of Guilford County as majority whip.

Rep. Pat Hurley, R-Randolph, was elected joint conference leader.

“It is truly an honor to have once again earned the support and trust of my Republican colleagues to continue serving as their House Majority Leader,” Bell said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the tremendous amount of work that each one of our candidates put in this election cycle to not only keep control of the N.C. House, but expand our majority for the first time since 2012. Going forward, we are now positioned to build on the past decade of successful conservative reforms, and continue making North Carolina a better place for all.”

Senate Republicans are to meet Nov. 30 to choose their caucus leaders. Senate leader Phil Berger, of Rockingham County, has said he planned to seek reelection to the chamber’s top job, one he’s held since 2011. Republicans will hold 28 of 50 state Senate seats in January, one fewer than the previous two years.

Among Democrats, current House Minority Leader Darren Jackson of Wake County confirmed last Friday that he wouldn’t seek reelection to that caucus position. Democrats entered the Nov. 3 election hopeful that they could take over the House and Senate chambers for the first time in 10 years, but they fell short in each chamber.