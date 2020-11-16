County commissioners OK ordinance change that addresses first responder access to subdivisions

Robeson County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lance Herndon, left, presents a plaque of appreciation Monday to Commissioner Roger Oxendine for nearly 14 years of service to the residents of District 3.
County Commissioner Roger Oxendine, center, speaks Monday to Lycurous Lowry after the Board of Commissioners voted to grant Lowry commissioner emeritus status for his more than 50 years of service in the Back Swamp district of the Robeson County Drainage District. Members of Lowry’s family watch the conversation.
LUMBERTON — Future developers of housing subdivisions must build roadways that can be used by emergency vehicles, the Robeson County Board of Commissioners decided Monday.
The requirement was one of several changes the commissioners made to existing ordinances. Commissioners Pauline Campbell and Jerry Stephens participated in the meeting by telephone.
The amended Robeson County Subdivision Ordinance compels developers of subdivisions with five lots or less to add a compacted gravel road. The addition of a sixth lot would mean the road must be paved to state standards, said Dixon Ivey Jr., county Planning and Inspections director.
Before a road is paved, a plan with details that include lighting, asphalt and underground utilities is to be submitted to Planning and Inspections.
The amendment will apply only to future developments, not ones already built, Ivey said.
Board Chairman Lance Herndon said he has received complaints from residents who have been told emergency vehicles can’t get to them because of the conditions of their roads.
“They’re (residents) told ‘we can’t go down that road,’” Herndon said. “They said ‘well I didn’t get the service from the county rescue squad.’”
“It’s like a double-edged sword,” Commissioner Roger Oxendine said. “You’re going to have your developers upset with you or you’re going to have the citizens of Robeson County upset with you.”
The solution is to find “a balance,” he said.
Heirs of properties are not exempt from the ordinance, Ivey said.
The county also adopted a cemetery ordinance that does not allow a family cemetery within one mile of another. And no backyard burials are allowed.
Also approved was the Robeson County Community Development Department fee schedule, which raised the fee of a $55 zoning permit to $105, charges a $75 fee for zoning verification and penalizes people who do not meet inspection codes. After paying a $25 inspection fee, a person is charged $50 for failing an inspection, and $100 for the second failure. After the second failure another company could be brought in to bring the project up to code.
Amendments were also made to the watershed and telecommunication tower ordinances.
By researching and updating ordinances in-house, and not paying an outside consultant, the Planning and Inspections Department saved between $35,000 and $50,000, Ivey said. He commended his staff for their efforts, and the department for its success.
“Business is really, really booming,” he said.
By the end of the year, the department will have generated close to $1 million in revenue, Ivey said.
In other business, the commissioners granted Lycurous Lowry, a longtime Robeson County Drainage District commissioner, commissioner emeritus status for his more than 50 years of service in the Back Swamp district. Lowry also served as president of Robeson County Farm Bureau for about 41 years before retiring in 2018.
“I appreciate this from all of you,” Lowry said. “It’s a surprise to me.”
Commissioners also recognized Oxendine for his service to the board. The outgoing commissioner received a plaque and well wishes.
“The experience, the knowledge and the wisdom that Mr. Roger brings to the board is going to be greatly, greatly missed,” Vice Chair Faline Dial said.
“I have found you to be a great friend and tireless worker for your constituents,” Herndon said. “I would like to thank Roger Oxendine for his services to our county.”
Oxendine, who represented Board of Commissioners District 3 for nearly 14 years, also spoke of his appreciation to other board members.
“It’s like a family to me. All you guys here been like a family to me,” Oxendine said through tears. “I want you to take care of Robeson County and do what’s right because I’ll be watching you, now.”
“I love all of you,” he added.
The commissioner was first elected to the board in December 2006. Oxendine, a Democrat, lost his 2020 reelection bid to Republican John Cummings.
In other business, Commissioner Tom Taylor asked Board Clerk Tammy Freeman to write a letter to state officials requesting help for the maintenance of ditches that are often flooded, causing a nuisance to county residents. Herndon also asked that Freeman write a letter to N.C. Department of Transportation District Engineer Chuck Miller requesting a study be conducted on the intersection of Chason and Barlow roads, with the goal of identifying improvements that could reduce traffic accidents.
Also approved during Monday’s meeting were:
— A request by Nelfy Danilo Morales-Vasquez, of St. Pauls, to amend a conditional use permit to include a mechanic and body shop in a residential agricultural district. He was also given permission to display up to 20 cars at the business located at 13301 U.S. 301 North, which already operates as a used car dealership.
— The payment of $12,000 to cover one month of rental fees in a two-month rental agreement for the county drainage district to lease a machine to clean out ditches in the county.
— Acceptance of a $141,404 grant for the county District Attorney’s Office from the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
— Building reuse grant award resolutions/notifications for Serioplast Global Services, Steven Roberts Original Desserts and Rempac Foam LLC.
