Robeson Area Multi-Agency Task Force operation results in three arrests, 18 citations

November 17, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
Chavis

MAXTON — Three people were charged Friday and others were cited for various offenses as the result of a Robeson Area Multi-Agency Task Force operation in Maxton.

During the operation officers charged a 29-year-old Wagram man, 30-year-old Lumberton man and 21-year-old Maxton man with weapons offenses and seized three firearms, St. Pauls police Chief Steve Dollinger said. The operation started at 7 p.m. and ended at 11:30 p.m. and consisted of traffic stops and warrant sweeps.

Michael Emanuel, of Old Wire Road in Wagram, was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, according to the St. Pauls Police Department. He was released pending a court date.

Doquan Matthews-Ptomey, of N.C. 211 in Lumberton, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of marijuana. He was taken before a magistrate and given a $10,000 bond.

McKyia Chavis, of East Wilmington Street in Maxton, was arrested on outstanding warrants for possession of a firearm by a felon, armed terror to the public and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

Task force members also issued 18 other citations for various offenses.

The task force is comprised of personnel from the Maxton, Red Springs, Lumberton, Pembroke, Parkton, St. Pauls and Rowland police departments, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division, and federal law enforcement agencies.

Maxton Police Chief Na’Shayla Nelson said she was pleased with the operation and called it a success.

“It demonstrates how law enforcement agencies can come together and be productive in towns that have smaller forces. I look forward to the continuous partnership with all of the agencies on the task force,” Nelson said.