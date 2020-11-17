Donors help Empty Stocking Fund grow by $1,450

Staff report
<p>Vada Oxendine, left, an advertising representative for The Robesonian, receives Tuesday a $500 donation to the Empty Stocking Fund on behalf of the Robeson County Regional Agricultural Fair from Allen Faircloth, president of the fair's board of directors. </p>

Vada Oxendine, left, an advertising representative for The Robesonian, receives Tuesday a $500 donation to the Empty Stocking Fund on behalf of the Robeson County Regional Agricultural Fair from Allen Faircloth, president of the fair’s board of directors.

Jessica Horne | The Robesonian

Donations to the Empty Stocking Fund have increased by $1,450 since the last report on Saturday.

Those donations will allow needy families to buy gifts for more than 60 children this Christmas. But, there are still more children to be helped, and our goal this year is still the same, to collect more than the record $87,503 raised during the 2018 Empty Stocking Fund campaign.

The fund helped about 1,800 children that year.

Though the goal is ambitious, we are confident that county residents will continue to support the worthy cause, as we all navigate a way forward through the uncharted territory of COVID-19 that continues to plague our county, state and nation.

The Empty Stocking Fund provides a $50 voucher that can be redeemed at Roses in Lumberton or Roses Express in Fairmont. The fund is collected and distributed through a partnership between The Robesonian, Robeson County Department of Social Services and United Way of Robeson County.

Donations can be made three ways: in person, online or through the mail.

Mailed donations should be addressed to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. Donations can be made between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at The Robesonian. Donations can be made online at https://tinyurl.com/yxq6se7n. Checks should be made payable to Empty Stocking Fund/ United Way.

Previous total……………………….$2,000

2. Mr. and Mrs. Coble D. Wilson Jr……..$500

3. Steve and Dianne Davis………………….$200

4. Anonymous…………………………………….$50

5. Jim and Judy Driscoll…………………….$200

6. Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair…$500

New total……………………………..$3,450