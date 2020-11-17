Maxton commissioners balk at revoking convenience store’s business license

Womack
MAXTON — The Board of Commissioners here held off Tuesday on revoking a local convenience store’s business because of an ongoing crime problem.
The Minit Shop, located at 207 Middle St., has been the site of numerous criminal acts over the past few years and has been called a “public nuisance” by residents and town leaders.
Town Manager Roosevelt Henegan did not give a reasoning for halting the action during Tuesday’s regular Board of Commissioners meeting.
“The town manager suggested the motion, and I would like to respect that request,” Mayor Paul Davis said without further comment.
The store’s ABC permits were suspended in October as the result of an investigation by agents with the Alcohol Law Enforcement, a division of the state Department of Public Safety. Since obtaining ABC permits in 2016, Maxton police officers have been shot at and assaulted while responding to 911 calls from the store.
On Dec. 28, the Minit Shop was the site of an assault on then Maxton police Officer Michael Ethan Sale. The assault, that left Sale injured, was captured on video and circulated over social media throughout that weekend.
Also Tuesday, the commissioners approved increasing the police chief’s salary, but not before several minutes of debate about proper procedure.
The debate ensued after Commission Victor Womack moved to add two items to the agenda after the consent agenda was approved. The items were to increase police Chief Na’Shayla’ Nelson’s salary from $57,834 a year to $60,000, and to add a grievance policy to the town’s employee handbook.
Town Attorney Tim Snead advised the commissioners to table the new items because the consent agenda had been approved.
“I do apologize for my mistake, but these are items that need to be addressed tonight,” Womack said. “Whether the board votes up or down I don’t see a problem in this being done tonight.”
Mayor Davis recommended the commissioners heed the attorney’s advice and table the matter, but the commissioners moved forward and approved the two items.
“I’m sort of at a lost,” Davis said. “We have a town charter and the charter specifies how we’re suppose to operate. I feel that we’re acting in good faith, but we’re acting out of order.”
Davis told the town’s clerk to include in the minutes that the attorney said the commissioners violated the town’s charter.
Snead clarified that he did not know if the commissioners were in violation, which is why he suggested tabling the matters.
“I wish I would have known the board’s plans before the meeting to properly review the charter,” Snead said.
Ultimately the board is the deciding body for the town, he said.
“I am just here to advise,” Snead said.
The decision to approve the salary increase was unanimous, but the matter will be brought up again at the next meeting as an amendment to the town’s budget.
In another police matter, the commissioners approved amending the town’s budget to accommodate a second lieutenant’s position. The police department’s current staffing structure is the chief, lieutenant, two sergeants and patrolmen.
Chief Nelson said adding the second lieutenant will allow for promotion within the department. The change will serve as a way to ease recruiting problems caused by the department not being able to offer salaries competitive with neighboring cities.
“The goal is to recruit, train and retain,” Nelson said. “This is for future growth.”
The Board of Commissioners approved a conditional use permit request that cleared the way for the operation of a speech center at 425 S. Austin St., which is zoned as a residential single-family dwelling.
The applicant was Winona Bullard, a speech language pathologist with 10 years of experience in the field. The business, Therapy Center for Speech Services, will evaluate and treat communication disorders among children.
“We look forward to you opening this business within our community,” Mayor Davis said.
The commissioners also:
— Approved two resolutions that will allow the town to apply for two Community Development Block grants, each worth $2 million. One would help pay for much-needed repairs to the town’s wastewater treatment plant and the other would fund repairs to town water lines.
— Approved the results from two asset inventories and assessments.
— Tabled the Title VI Implementation Plan upon request from the N.C. Department of Transportation. The department’s Office of Civil Rights develops and follows Title VI implementation plans that outline the procedures, strategies and activities used to facilitate and assure nondiscrimination.
