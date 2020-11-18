Prospect Road will be closed during UNCP commencement Saturday

November 18, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — A section of Prospect Road will be closed during The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s drive-through fall commencement ceremony on Saturday.

The road will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. from Berea Baptist Church north to the roundabout at Cornith Road. The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. Prospect Road will be closed for the duration of the ceremony. The parade route will be strictly monitored by law enforcement and other university personnel.