Judge orders ‘nuisance’ residence in Maxton to be moved or demolished

MAXTON – After a long history of fights, drug violations, and countless calls to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office concerning a Jefferson Road residence, residents in the neighborhood could soon feel a little safer in a matter of months, after the home is moved or demolished.

On Monday Robeson County Superior Court Judge Gregory Bell entered a consent judgment Monday against a mobile home that sits at 136 and 178 Jefferson Road, a problematic residence in Maxton, according to Special Agent Erin Bean, NC Alcohol Law Enforcement public information officer.

The judgment was the final step in a civil nuisance abatement case brought by Robeson County on behalf of the State of North Carolina. Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines “nuisance” activities and provides a civil remedy for abatement of criminal activities.

The commencement of a Chapter 19 action was “a last resort to restore peace in the area,” according to Robeson County officials.

“Over a period of many years, citizens residing in this neighborhood have unjustly suffered due to activities stemming from this specific property,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “I sincerely appreciate the cooperation from the community, as we worked cohesively and efficiently to solve this problem and restore peace to this neighborhood.”

According to the judgment, the mobile home, which is situated on both properties, must be demolished by Feb. 1 or moved at least 10 miles away from the current location. Anyone found on the property will be arrested for trespassing by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. If any part of the order is violated, the defendants may be held in contempt of court and punished with jail time, fines, or both.

The investigation was a joint effort between members of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Robeson County government and members of N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement’s Nuisance Abatement Team.

“The nuisance abatement law provides a solution to problem locations that disproportionately demand law enforcement resources and reduce the quality of life for others,” said Scottie Shoaf, assistant special agent in charge of the Nuisance Abatement Team.

“We are pleased to work in conjunction with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to bring a permanent resolution to this problem, and embrace the positive changes this judgment will facilitate within the community,” he added.

The owner of the residence, Wallace Locklear was arrested Oct. 26 after failing to appear at a hearing presided over by Judge Bell. Drug charges were brought against Bell after law enforcement officers found cocaine and drug paraphernalia in his possession at the time of the arrest.

Locklear was given a $500,000 cash bond for the failure to appear, and a $10,000 bond for the additional drug charges. He has since been released, according to information from the Robeson County Detention Center.

The sheriff said he is unaware of similar abatement cases in the county over the past 20 years. One case was conducted in the 1980s in the Raft Swamp area, Wilkins said.

But there are more properties to be abated, the sheriff said.

“This is the first of a few others across the county we are looking to the courts to assist us with. Utilizing Chapter 19 statutes can be very beneficial in closing down and seizing problem locations. The law-abiding residents of our county have asked that we rectify criminal activity across the county, and this is just one of many methods we are employing to do so,” Wilkins said.