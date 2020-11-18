Over-the-counter medicine, food to be distributed during Mobile Free Pharmacy

A volunteer distributes over-the-counter medications during a recent Mobile Free Pharmacy event at West End Plaza in Salisbury. A similar Mobile Free Pharmacy event is to take place Friday at Trinity Holiness Church, located at 4650 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. Food items also will be distributed during the event.
LUMBERTON — NC MedAssist is partnering with United Health Care to host a Mobile Free Pharmacy event Friday that will provide county residents in need with free over-the-counter medication and food.
Items available include cough and cold medicine, vitamins, allergy medication, first aid supplies, etc. The partnership comes at a crucial time, when remaining healthy and stopping the spread of germs is more essential than ever.
The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Trinity Holiness Church, located at 4650 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. The event is open to any person or family needing OTC medications. Participants must be at least 18 years old to receive medicine. All participants will receive up to eight OTC medicine items free of charge. No identification is required.
Given the increased food insecurity issues in Robeson County, United Health Care worked to obtain a food distribution component through Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC. Members of the National Guard will be present to help distribute food items.
Unlike previous Mobile Free Pharmacy events, this event will be a drive-through distribution only. Participants are highly encouraged to preorder their over-the-counter medicine online at http://bit.ly/ROBESONOTC. In order to comply with local recommended guidelines, all participants must remain in their vehicles while volunteers retrieve their medications. Additional options are available for people unable to preregister online, so that everyone who needs medicine will be able to receive it.
“Due to the pandemic, we had to create a new and innovative way to continue serving the community. Rather than having one large event with people standing in line and sitting next to each other, we have implemented a drive-through system to minimize contact,” said Sheila Kidwell, director of Foundations and Communication.
“We will be bringing close to $100,000 worth of OTC medicine to the event to be distributed to area residents. We understand there is a pressing need, especially with the cold and flu season right around the corner. Our goal in this partnership is to improve the health of the community, one individual or family at a time,” Kidwell added.
The last Robeson County distribution was held in June 2018, according to Kidwell. At that event,421 people were served with 17% of them identifying themselves as uninsured.
In Jan. 2017 there were 1,741 people served at an event in Robeson, with 17% of them also identifying as uninsured, she said.
NC MedAssist is a statewide non-profit pharmacy, founded in 1997. The organization provides free prescription medication to all low-income, uninsured North Carolinians who qualify for their Free Pharmacy Program. Last year, NC MedAssist distributed $74.4 million worth of prescription and over-the-counter medicine to NC residents across the state. For more information about NC MedAssist, visit www.medassist.org.