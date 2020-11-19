Investigators search motel room, arrest 2 Lumberton men

November 18, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
LUMBERTON — The search of a room at a local motel resulted in the arrest of two men, one of whom bit a law enforcement officer,

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division investigators searched a room Tuesday at the Atkinson Inn in Lumberton, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The search led to the discovery and seizure of prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Sterling Flowers, 31, of Lumberton was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $100,000 secured bond.

Phillip Walters, 52, of Lumberton arrived at the scene during the investigation and assaulted an investigator, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Walters bit the investigator on his arm during the assault. The investigator received medical treatment for his injuries.

Walters was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury and resisting a public officer, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Walter was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $200,000 secured bond.

Anyone with more information or any information regarding weapon violations and drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.