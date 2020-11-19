Robeson County Detention Center inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

November 18, 2020 Robesonian News 0

LUMBERTON — An inmate at the Robeson County Detention Center died Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 27-year-old inmate was hospitalized Nov. 14 after experiencing a high fever and tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The inmate’s condition worsened and he died at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

Ten more inmates at the detention center have tested positive for COVID-19 this year, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The detention center does not have any inmates who are currently positive with COVID-19 and will be conducting mass testing of inmates this week.

Detention center administrators developed a policy for COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Any arrestee who enters the jail is quarantined for 14 days before being placed in the living area with other inmates. Any inmate who tests positive for COVID-19 while in the detention center is quarantined for 14 days.

The deceased inmate’s identity and information regarding any pre-existing medical conditions will not be released because of confidentiality regulations and the family’s right to privacy, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Sadly, even with the extraordinary steps we have taken to deter the entry and spread of COVID-19 within the detention center, we have been affected by this pandemic. We have taken even further steps to provide a safe environment for both the inmates and detention center staff,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.