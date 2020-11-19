Search of residence leads to arrest of Rowland man

Staff report
<p>McKoy</p>

LUMBERTON — A Rowland man is facing criminal charges after a residence was searched and drugs were seized.

Franklin E. McKoy, 56, was charged Wednesday with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $200,000 secured bond.

Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division, Community Impact Team and SWAT operators executed a search warrant Wednesday at 182 Piedmont Drive in Rowland. The search led to finding and seizure of a quantity of fentanyl, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with more information about this case or any information regarding weapon violations and drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.