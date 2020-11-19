Police give back

November 19, 2020 Robesonian News 0
St. Pauls Police Department Patrol Officer Dwight Atkinson, left, packs boxes Thursday as Patrol Officer Javier Lopez watches. The boxes, which will contain canned vegetables, nonperishable food items and turkeys will be delivered Sunday to 20 needy families in St. Pauls, as part of a food drive effort spearheaded by the police department. Courtesy photo | St. Pauls Police Department

Courtesy photo | St. Pauls Police Department

