Police give back

RED SPRINGS — Police here arrested a 21-year-old man early Wednesday in connection with a stolen vehicle, armed robbery and a police chase.

Jeremy Nicholas Cummings, of 66 Mohawk St. in Red Springs, faces felony charges of larceny, shooting into occupied dwelling, larceny of a firearm, felony flee/elude, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of heroin, trafficking in opium/heroin, and maintain vehicle/dwelling for controlled substance, according to the Red Springs Police Department. He faces misdemeanor charges of simple possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance and larceny.

He was placed Wednesday in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

Cummings was arrested about 2 a.m. Wednesday after wrecking a stolen 1999 Chevrolet Suburban during a police chase.

Red Springs police Sgt. Jacobs identified the vehicle Cummings was driving as stolen and attempted to stop it Tuesday evening, according to the police department. That’s when the chase began.

Officers Hill and Scofield joined the chase, which ended when the vehicle wrecked on Mohawk Street after Cummings attempted to jump a canal in the car, said Lt. McManus, of the Red Springs Police Department.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a handgun, marijuana and more than 16 grams of what is suspected to be heroin, according to the police department. Red Springs Police Department investigators linked the stolen motor vehicle to a shooting and vehicle accident that occurred earlier Tuesday evening.

About 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a call of a vehicle stolen at West Gate Terrace Apartments on McManus Street. The victim said Cummings stayed in the same apartment building as her.

“The victim stated that Cummings got into her vehicle, a tan in color, 1999 model Chevrolet Suburban, where she kept her loaded handgun stored, and left the scene,” according to the police department.

Reports of shots fired into a home on the 200 block of Mercer Street and a car crash near Graham Street were received within minutes of each other, after the vehicle was stolen, McManus said. No one was injured in the shooting or crash.

“I’m very proud of our officers and investigators on how they handled this series of incidents,” said Red Springs police Capt. Charles McMillian.

The Red Springs police chief also said he was proud of the collective work of his department.

“We have an outstanding team that is committed to keeping the citizens of Red Springs safe. I am proud of the amazing job that they did,” Chief Brent Adkins said.