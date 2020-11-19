Crime report

November 19, 2020

Merle Hammonds reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone broke into his vehicle while it was parked on Liberty Park Road in St. Pauls.

The following people reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that they were assaulted by someone with a weapon:

Juvenile, Jacobs Road, Maxton; and Lance Locklear, U.S. 74 West, Rowland.

James Borders, of Moriah Church Road in Casar, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his vehicle while it was parked at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, located at 300 W. 27th St.