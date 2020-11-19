Mountaire Farms to provide food for the holidays Saturday to needy families

November 19, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBER BRIDGE — On Saturday, Mountaire Farms will be continuing a company tradition, more than 15 years old, of providing food to needy families during the holidays

As part of the company’s Thanksgiving for Thousands, Mountaire employees will be volunteering to pack 10,000 boxes, each with a complete Thanksgiving dinner for one family. Each box will include a plump Mountaire Farms chicken roaster, corn, string beans, yams, cranberry sauce, stuffing mix and a brownie mix for dessert.

“This event continues to grow and we are so proud of our team for leading this huge community effort that touches so many,” said Phil Plylar, president of Mountaire Farms. “Our company has always been involved in feeding people, but it’s especially meaningful this year during the holiday season.”

Various churches will pick up the food boxes and distribute them to families in need. Boxes will be distributed at the Lumber Bridge facility and Siler City facility from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.