Tribal Council gives itself one more month to craft budget

PEMBROKE — Lumbee Tribal Council members gave themselves another month Thursday to craft a 2020-21 budget.

In action taken during a regular business meeting livestreamed via Zoom, the council members approved a resolution to continue funding operations in the current fiscal year using the 2019-20 budget. The continuance will last through Dec. 31.

No reason for why the continuance is needed was provided during the meeting.

This will be the second continuance of the previous year’s budget. In September, the council voted to continue operating under the precious fiscal year’s budget through Nov. 30. The 2020-21 budget, which was due Sept. 30, still has not yet come out of the Tribal Council’s Finance Committee.

The current fiscal year began Oct. 1 and runs through Sept. 30, 2021.

In other financial business, council members amended the budget’s unrestricted funds line item for the purpose of reimbursing $14,419 to Lumbee Nation Tribal Programs Inc. for money used for the Lumbee Tribal Election, which was held Nov. 10.

As to the tribe’s budget, the current spending plan was approved by Tribal Council in June 2019, but Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. vetoed it. A reworked budget, crafted on $33.25 million of anticipated revenue, was approved Feb. 13. It went into effect March 13.

During a Feb. 27 Tribal Council meeting, Godwin spoke during the Community Comments portion of the meeting. Godwin thanked the council members for their hard work on the spending plan that became effective with about 6 1/2 months left in the fiscal year. He praised the council for passing a spending plan that meets critical needs of the tribe and its people.

“I commend you and thank you for passing this budget,” Godwin said.

After the meeting, Godwin said, without explanation, he chose not to veto the spending plan.

