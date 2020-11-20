Empty Stocking Fund

November 20, 2020 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report
Jessica Horne | The Robesonian

Jessica Horne | The Robesonian

<p>Dyana McKenzie, an advertising representative for The Robesonian, right, receives Thursday a $500 donation to the Empty Stocking Fund from Trinity Holiness Church Pastor Jami Lewter.</p>

Dyana McKenzie, an advertising representative for The Robesonian, right, receives Thursday a $500 donation to the Empty Stocking Fund from Trinity Holiness Church Pastor Jami Lewter.

We are happy to report that the Empty Stocking Fund continues to grow, and as it grows, so does its impact on needy children in our county this Christmas.

So far, the fund will allow families who participate to provide gifts for about 150 children.

That’s a big deal for our local children who have gone through so much in the past few years with Hurricane Florence, school consolidation and now remote learning amid a global pandemic. And as they have continued to adjust like many of us, observing holidays like Easter and Halloween at a social distance, they too crave a sense of security and normalcy on Christmas Day.

We hope this fund helps provide that sense of normalcy to a degree, to keep the magic of Christmas alive and to allow a way for people to give back safely to others during this Christmas season.

The Empty Stocking Fund provides a $50 voucher that can be redeemed at Roses in Lumberton or Roses Express in Fairmont. The fund is collected and distributed through a partnership between The Robesonian, Robeson County Department of Social Services and United Way of Robeson County.

Donations can be made three ways: in person, online or through the mail.

Mailed donations should be addressed to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. Donations can be made between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at The Robesonian. Donations can be made online at https://tinyurl.com/yxq6se7n. Checks should be made payable to Empty Stocking Fund/ United Way.

Previous Total….$3,450

7. Clarissa Jackson……$25

In memory of my mother, Victoria Martin, although we can’t see her anymore, she is forever in our hearts.

8. Renie Mills……$300

9. From a Faithful Friend……$2,000

10. Inquirer’s Club …… $100

11. John Rancke Jr… …$1,050, $1,000 in memory of Pam, Rancke, John Rancke and Bunky Rancke, and $50 from John Culbreth

12. Trinity Holiness Church……$500

13. Sylvia Beasley……$100

In memory of Jerry Beasley

New Total…$7,525