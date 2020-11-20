Lumberton police ask public’s help finding missing man

Staff report
LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a 29-year-old man.

Laquinton Sanchez Jones left the Royal Inn about 11 a.m. Nov. 14. The last time his family spoke with him was on Nov. 15. He is described as an American Indian who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has a light skin complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. Jones was last seen wearing a black Versace shirt, and blue jeans, black Nike shoes, and a silver wedding band.

He has several tattoos on his right arm. A dream catcher with a lion in the middle can be seen on his upper arm. Under the dream catcher is a Kokopelli. “Jones” can be seen on his right forearm. He also has freckles on his face.

Jones also goes by the name of Quinton.

“Laquinton could possibly be in the Lumberton area. Laquinton’s family and Lumberton Police Department are very concerned about him and want him back home safe and sound. Please help us in locating Laquinton Jones,” according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Anyone who has seen or knows where Jones is should call Lumberton Police detective Deana Locklear at 910-671-3845.