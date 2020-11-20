Working hard Fur-Ever

LUMBERTON — The Lumbee Recognition Act has taken the next step in its journey toward full congressional approval.

The legislation, also known as H.R. 1964, approved unanimously Monday by the full U.S. House was received Tuesday by the Senate and referred to the Committee on Indian Affairs. If the legislation granting the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina full federal recognition wins Senate approval it will be sent to President Donald Trump, who has said he will sign the Lumbee Recognition Act into law.

Monday’s action by the House prompted immediate words of gratitude and support from the leader of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

“Today’s passage of the Lumbee Recognition Act in the U.S. House of Representatives is a milestone achievement, and I am grateful for the overwhelming bipartisan support shown for this piece of legislation in our state and across our nation,” said Dr. Robin Gary Cummings, UNCP’s chancellor.

The university was founded by a group of “visionary American Indians who understood the value of education and the importance their actions would have for the next seven generations,” he said.

“We are proud to work with leaders like Reps. G.K. Butterfield and Dan Bishop who clearly see that full federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina will not only correct a longstanding injustice, it will help drive the economy, health, education and society of our region for the next seven generations and beyond.”

Butterfield, a Democrat who represents N.C. District 1, introduced the House legislation March 28, 2019. Bishop, a Republican who represents N.C. District 9, signed onto the Lumbee Recognition Act as a co-sponsor shortly after winning the special election for the House seat in 2019.

Bishop welcomed Lumbee tribal members to Washington, D.C., in recognition of the legislation’s passage by the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Great to have members of the Lumbee Tribe, who have fought for decades for the passage of this act to join me in Washington for this historic day. The Lumbee Recognition Act will award full rights the Lumbee deserve,” Bishop said. “I urge my Senate colleagues to quickly pass similar legislation to send it to President Trump for his promised signature. The Lumbee have waited far too long for recognition.”

The Lumbee Tribe has been fighting for full federal recognition for more than 100 years.

“As the home of the Lumbee Tribe, the town wholeheartedly supports the full federal recognition of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina,” said Tyler Thomas, Pembroke town manager.

Federal recognition would be an accelerant for Pembroke in a variety of ways, he said. Appropriations for health care and educational needs typically accompany federal recognition, so Pembroke and Robeson County could anticipate positive affects at UNCP and, potentially, Robeson Community College.

“It would afford health care and educational opportunities that for many people in our community are currently unattainable,” Thomas said. “Also exclusive economic and community development opportunities that would enable the immediate and long-term growth of our economy.”

Tyler also addressed the prospect of the tribe being granted the right to form a reservation and how that might affect Pembroke

“It does appear lands could be brought into trust the way the legislation is written, but where that might be done and how is currently unknown,” he said. “The way the legislation is written the state would still have jurisdiction for criminal and civil matters, so it wouldn’t be fully comparable to a reservation out West for example.”

House passage of the Lumbee Recognition Act was less well received by Richard Sneed, principal chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Sneed said, “Passage of the so-called Lumbee Recognition Act by the House of Representatives sets a dangerous precedent that endangers the sovereignty and culture of all Native Nations.

“The group of people calling themselves Lumbees have never provided any substantial evidence of descendancy from any of the historical tribes. In fact, over the years they’ve erratically claimed — without proof — affiliations with four different tribes. Even their current claims are disputed by groups within the Lumbee, such as the Tuscarora who accuse them of stealing their identity.”

There is an established process in place to examine the historical records and genealogy to validate petitions for federal recognition, he said. The use of congressional authority to ignore and avoid investigation of such serious questions about the Lumbees’ authenticity is an injustice to all federally recognized tribes.

“History and facts must guide the process, not politics,” Sneed said. “We call on the Senate to reject this legislation and allow the Lumbee claims to be examined through the Office of Federal Acknowledgment in the Department of the Interior.”

The call for the Senate to not approve the Lumbee Recognition Act was echoed in a letter to Congress released by Sneed and Cyrus Ben, tribal chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

“Other tribal leaders have expressed similar opposition, including the Cherokee Nation and the United South and Eastern Tribes (USET), representing over 30 tribes,” the letter reads in part.