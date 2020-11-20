Working hard Fur-Ever

November 20, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Members of the Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue prepare spaghetti plates for a sale Friday at West Lumberton Baptist Church. The rescue group raised more than $1,500 for medical supplies and to cover other expenses related to animal care. Courtesy photo | Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue

