Crime report

November 23, 2020 Robesonian News 0

The following thefts were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Glenda Chavis, Hunters Cove Road, St. Pauls; John Yates, Rennert Road, Lumberton; Megan Locklear, Circle Drive, Lumberton; Delton Lowry, Whistling Rufus Road, Pembroke; Courtney Sampson, Dariancole Drive, Lumberton; Meredith McDowell, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton; Amanda Lowery, Garrett Drive, Fairmont; Kristie Jones, Jacobs Road, Maxton; Bill Cummings, Armory Road, Parkton; Robert Clark, Square Lane, Shannon; Amanda Mills, Rice Road, Lumberton; Shanita Gardner, Fire Tower Road, Orrum; and Herbert Neal, Bunny Trail Road, Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Makayla Oxendine, Tennessee Drive, Lumberton; Family Dollar, Ward Store Road, Fairmont; Joyce Peay, Venture Court, Lumberton; Juvenile, Wagon Wheel Road, Shannon; Lola Dial, Woodola Lane, Pembroke; Tonya Williams, Garrett Drive, Fairmont; Heather Estrada, Barker Ten Mile Road, Lumberton; Olivia Garcia, Miriam Lane, Lumberton; Robeson County Solid Waste Management, Morgan J Road, Shannon; Jamie Locklear, Himark Road, Shannon; and Vanessa Trimble, Alamac Road, Lumberton.

The following people reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that they were victims of assaults by someone with a weapon:

Juvenile, McGirt Gin Road, Maxton; Phillip Hoffman, Southfork Road, Parkton; Stephen Locklear, Cabinet Shop Road, Rowland; Demetrius Locklear, Prospect Road, Maxton; and Jonathan Ransom, Hanks Drive, Lumberton.