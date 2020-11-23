Campaign to enforce seat belt laws underway

The annual Thanksgiving Click It or Ticket campaign is underway, with law enforcement in all 100 North Carolina counties cracking down on drivers who are not wearing a seat belt.

RALEIGH — Law enforcement agencies started cracking down on seat belt violations Monday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, an initiative from the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

The Thanksgiving ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign, an initiative from the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program, started Monday and will continue through Sunday.

“Our goal is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the importance of seat belt use,” said Mark Ezzell, N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program director.

Despite reduced traffic volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic, roadway deaths and serious accidents have increased in North Carolina in 2020. There were 434 total unbelted deaths across the state in 2019. Already in 2020, 440 people have lost their lives while not wearing a seat belt.

“This year, we’re facing two public health crises at the same time,” Ezzell said. “One, the pandemic, is getting a lot of attention. But the other, an increase in unbelted traffic deaths, can’t be ignored. We need to stay vigilant and stay careful this holiday season to save people from losing their life to either.”

During Thanksgiving Week 2019, eight people lost their lives on North Carolina roadways while not wearing a seat belt, and another 22 were seriously injured.

North Carolina law requires all passengers in a vehicle to be properly restrained. Violations are punishable by fines up to $179.

“[T]here is a reduced amount of traffic on the roadway due to the health concerns people have with the pandemic. However, this is no reason to relax as serious or fatal collisions can occur at any time with only one vehicle being involved,” said 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the State Highway Patrol.

Lewis urged motorists to remain aware of their surroundings and practice safe driving habits.

The NCGHSP recommends the following safety tips to drivers and passengers to remain safe as they travel:

— Buckle Up. Every Seat. Every Time. It’s the law.

— Don’t drink and drive. Make sure you have a sober designated driver.

— Obey the posted speed limit.

— Keep a safe following distance.

— Turn on your headlights in rainy or snowy weather conditions.

— Put away all distractions, including cellphones.