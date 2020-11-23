PSRC to suspend use of Wi-Fi hot spots intended to help students

November 23, 2020 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Jessica Horne Staff writer
<p>Burnette</p>

Burnette

Related Articles

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County is suspending the availability of its mobile internet hot spots on buses across the county starting Tuesday.

The PSRC began deploying Wi-Fi buses across the county on Oct. 7 to help students without internet participate in remote learning. But, that program will end Tuesday, said Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s spokesman.

“This decision was made due to the small number of students utilizing this resource,” Burnette said in a statement issued Monday.

He was unable to provide the number of people who used the hot spots.

Students in need of Wi-Fi can either park in their school’s parking lot and connect to the web or obtain a hot spot device from their schools.

“If your student utilized the Wi-Fi Bus Stops to complete school assignments, please contact their school as soon as possible to pick-up a Wi-Fi hot spot for your home that is free of charge,” Burnette said.

“We will reallocate our buses and resources into the schools’ re-entry process. If you have any questions please contact the schools. Thank you for understanding and have a great day,” he added.

Jan. 6 is the date set for re-entry for students in pre-kindergarten through third grade.

The plan approved Nov. 2 by the PSRC Board of Education, calls for students to alternate in-person and remote learning each week. During the week, half of the students attend in-person classes while the other half participates in remote learning on Mondays through Thursdays, with all students learning remotely every Friday. Parents can opt out of the plan and continue to have their children learn remotely.

Robert Guzman, PSRC’s Transportation director, told school board members Nov. 2 that resources to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions, which limit the number of students on buses, would have to be made. He also said resources, such as Wi-Fi buses, would have to be reallocated in order to get students to and from school efficiently.

The school system has 260 yellow buses, 39 of which served as Wi-Fi hot spots and 20 used to deliver meals to students. Only 23 students may ride in each bus because of pandemic-related restrictions. Before restrictions, each bus could carry a maximum of 72 students.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

Related Articles