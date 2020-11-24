Lumberton man faces first-degree murder charge

November 23, 2020 Robesonian Breaking News, News 0
Staff report
Locklear

Locklear

LUMBERTON — A 26-year-old Lumberton man is facing a first-degree murder charge and other charges in connection to the death of a Pembroke man

Ryan C. Locklear surrendered about 4:20 p.m. Monday to investigators at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of misdemeanor simple assault in relation to the death of 32-year-old Vernar Hammond, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded about 2:43 p.m. June 26 to 45 Hazel Road in Pembroke in reference to a subject stabbed, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Upon the arrival, deputies found Hammonds suffering from a stab wound. Hammonds was taken to Southeastern Health, where he died of his injuries.

The investigation was conducted by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Robeson County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information about case is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910- 671-3170 or 910-671-3100.