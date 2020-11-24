Elrod woman continues tradition of giving to the Robeson County Honor Guard

November 24, 2020 Robesonian News 0

RED SPRINGS — An Elrod resident continues a tradition of giving to an organization with the mission of honoring deceased veterans of America’s armed forces.

Deanna Lowery recently donated a homemade quilt to the Robeson County Honor Guard, something she has done annually for years. The Honor Guard “proudly received and accepted the quilt” Saturday, according to a RCHG statement.

The quilt is passed on each year to a member who has contributed greatly to the mission of the Robeson County Honor Guard. The recipient this year was Glenn Barton and his wife, Linda. Barton is the Honor Guard’s executive officer.

With the assistance and support of his wife, Barton has organized more than 100 funerals of deceased veterans in 2020.

A statement from the Honor Guard reads in part, “When Mr. Barton receives a phone call from the different funeral directors, he then contacts each member to provide them with the details for the funeral. He then ensures that the weapons, bugle, and flag is on site for the funerals.

“Mr. and Ms. Barton’s humble devotion and dedication is appreciated and well respected within the organization.”