Virtual tree lighting event at Southeastern Regional Medical Center set for Dec. 3

November 24, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The annual lighting of the Christmas tree on top of Southeastern Regional Medical Center has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

This year’s event is virtual and can be watched live on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/1Rhw7I5x4. The tree is provided by Southeastern Health’s Southeastern Hospice and kicks off Southeastern Hospice’s Festival of Trees, which begins Dec. 4 and will take place in Osterneck Auditorium. The hours for this year’s festival will be 4-8 p.m. Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5, 1-5 p.m. Dec. 6, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7.

The annual Festival of Trees is Southeastern Hospice’s only fundraiser. Highlights include the Holiday Tree display and Tinsel Town Market, which offers items from Grandma’s Coffee Cakes and Southern Supreme Fruitcakes. A new vendor this year is Masquerade Jewelry & Accessories, where all items are only $5 each.

Admission to the event is $2 for adults and $1 for children. Children ages 5 and under will be admitted for free. Osterneck Auditorium is located in the Townsend Building, at 102 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton, across from the Robeson County Public Library.

Safety measures will be put in place because of COVID-19. Those measures include limiting the number of people allowed inside the facility through the use of a door monitor/counter, requiring face coverings, and having hand sanitizer readily available.

For more information about Festival of Trees, call the Southeastern Health Foundation at 910-n 671-5583.