Islamic Center of Lumberton schedules giveaway of sanitizer, masks for Sunday

November 24, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — In an effort to help area residents protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19, the Islamic Center of Lumberton will be giving away masks and sanitizer Sunday.

The giveaway will be operated on a first-come, first-served basis and is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Center is located at 104 Chestnut St. in Lumberton.

The Center has 15 pallets of sanitizer and 15 cases of mask. Each case has 1,000 masks. Each person who comes to the giveaway will receive one 12-pack of sanitizer and five masks.

Call 910-733-5062 for more information.