Old oak comes down

November 24, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Lumberton-based T&C Tree Service workers remove an oak tree Tuesday at Robeson Family Counseling Center, located at 202 W. 15th St. in Lumberton. Workers were on-site from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. removing a tree estimated to be 200 years old. The tree was diseased, and to reduce safety risks, the Center’s board of directors decided to have it removed from the property. Courtesy photo | William Gentry

