Old oak comes down

LUMBERTON — Area travelers should see pleasant weather conditions as they prepare to leave home Wednesday to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with loved ones, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast for Wednesday and Thursday calls for a 40% chance for rain, with a 20% chance of rain on Friday, according to the NWS. Any rain showers Wednesday are expected after 11 p.m. Thanksgiving Day’s forecast calls for a high temperature of 74 and a chance of showers before 8 p.m.

The Thanksgiving holiday should be mostly dry, with “really light rain” ahead of it on Wednesday, said Mark Bacon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Any showers on the holiday should be light.

“Friday looks mostly dry,” Bacon said.

People should have no problems traveling because of weather conditions, he said.

But risks of transmitting or being infected with COVID-19 are reasons the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging people to stay home for Thanksgiving.

“Travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19,” a CDC statement on its website reads in part.

“You can get COVID-19 during your travels. You may feel well and not have any symptoms, but you can still spread COVID-19 to others. You and your travel companions (including children) may spread COVID-19 to other people including your family, friends, and community for 14 days after you were exposed to the virus,” the statement reads.

Robeson County was moved Monday into the red category by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, indicating it is one of the worst counties with critical virus spread in the state, according to an update from the Robeson County Health Department.

Three more people died in Robeson County over the weekend, with a county total of 112 deaths associated with the virus since the pandemic began, according to the Health Department.

But, if residents must travel, local and state health professionals have tips to follow while traveling.

“Wearing face coverings when traveling with people not of your household is a must. Your household is the immediate people you live with on a daily basis — it is not parents or other relatives seen somewhat routinely but not frequently,” said Bill Smith, director of the county’s Health Department.

Face masks should be worn while visiting people outside of one’s household, he said.

Travel preparations should include researching the COVID-19 protocols or restrictions at the intended destination before hitting the road, the Health Department director said.

“Some states have restrictions for entry including quarantining — so researching your destination site is imperative,” Smith said.

For people planning to board airlines, the use of hand sanitizer at Transportation Security Administration check points should help decrease germ transmission, he said. People with symptoms should stay home.

“Health directors have the power to issue ‘Do Not Board’ listings to the airlines for people who should be quarantining or isolating so people who are not supposed to be out, should not be. No one with any symptoms should attempt to fly at any time,” Smith said.

Dr. Eugene Nor, chief medical officer at Robeson Health Care Corporation, recommended sitting out the traditional holiday gathering.

“My main safety tip is to not travel. However, if you are going to travel, wear a face-covering over the nose and mouth at all times except when eating or drinking,” Nor said.

He also recommended the use of disposable utensils. Gloves and hand sanitizer should be used at any buffet-style food settings, and one should sanitize their hands before eating, Nor said.

“If outdoors, these measures should still be practiced. Don’t assume someone does not have the virus,” he said.

People should continue to wash their hands, social distance and wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said Dr. Obiefuna Okoye, Infectious Diseases specialist at Southeastern Health. Gatherings indoors should be limited to six people or fewer.

“Personally I will not be flying during this period as recommended by the CDC,” Okoye said.

If people do not heed COVID-19 restrictions, the case count will likely rise, according to Smith, Okoye and Nor.

“I believe there will continue to be an increase in active cases per day, which will be accelerated by the Thanksgiving holiday, unless people are extremely vigilant about contracting the virus as the virus is highly contagious,” Nor said.

“With this time of year being a very social one where people are out and about more than usual, I believe increased spread will continue to be an issue, especially if people are not complying to North Carolina’s ‘3Ws of Wear-Wash-Wait,’” he added.

As the flu season intensifies it will further complicate the public health situation, Smith said.

“As it gets closer to Christmas, seasonal flu will become more common — there is always a spike after Christmas when children ‘return’ to school and people return to work. With colleges delaying opening, that will help. But early January is going to prove very interesting from a screening and detection standpoint,” he said.

Motorists should remain vigilant while traveling on the roads, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Most construction activities along major highways in the state will remain suspended for holiday travel until Nov. 30, according to the NCDOT. Those construction activities were suspended beginning Tuesday.

All lanes near the Fayetteville Outer Loop at Interstate 95 will remain open during that time, according to Andrew Barksdale, an NCDOT spokesman. All lanes in the resurfacing project between mile markers 22 and 40 on I-95 also will remain open during that period.

“There are some exceptions where construction conditions make it unsafe to open all lanes. Work that does not impact travel lanes can continue for some projects,” an NCDOT statement reads in part.

Drivers can check the status of their travel routes by visiting DriveNC.gov, which provides 24-hour updates to road status by route, county or region.

Motorists should also be aware of increased efforts by law enforcement agencies to crack down on seat belt use, drunk driving and speeding as part of the annual Thanksgiving Click It or Ticket campaign, according to the NCDOT. Last year, eight people died and 22 others were seriously injured across the state during Thanksgiving week in crashes where seat belts were not worn.

The following are travel tips provided by NCDOT to help motorists enjoy a safe holiday on the road:

— Plan ahead by checking on any travel restrictions or possible quarantine orders for your destination.

— Leave early to get a head start. Roadways are traditionally busiest after Wednesday morning and then again on Sunday.

— Avoid distracted driving and pay extra attention to the roadway and vehicles that are nearby.

— If you will be drinking alcohol, do not drive.

— All drivers and passengers need to wear their seat belts.

For more information on safety tips this Thanksgiving, visit the NC Department of Health and Human Services website at www.ncdhhs.gov or the National Safety Council at www.nsc.org.