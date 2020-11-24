More gifts fill the Empty Stocking Fund

Staff report

As Thanksgiving Day approaches, we are counting our blessings to include the fact that the number of donations to the Empty Stocking Fund continues to rise.

The Robesonian is very grateful to be a small part of a program that brings smiles to needy children on Christmas.

So far, enough money has been collected to help provide Christmas gifts for about 176 children, about 26 more than was reported Saturday. But, there still are many more children to serve!

Our goal this year is to help more than the record 1,800 children that received Christmas gifts thanks to the 2018 Empty Stocking Fund campaign that raised $87,503. Last year, we raised $74,197, enough to serve more than 1,400 children.

The Empty Stocking Fund provides a $50 voucher that can be redeemed at Roses in Lumberton or Roses Express in Fairmont. The fund is collected and distributed through a partnership between The Robesonian, Robeson County Department of Social Services and United Way of Robeson County.

Together, with the continued partnerships and generous donations of our county residents, businesses and organizations, we can continue to make a difference in the lives of our children!

Donations can be made three ways: in person, online or through the mail.

Mailed donations should be addressed to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. Donations can be made between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at The Robesonian. Donations can be made online at https://tinyurl.com/yxq6se7n. Checks should be made payable to Empty Stocking Fund/ United Way.

Previous total…$7,525

14. Lumbee Study Club……$200

15. Fairmont Rotary Club……$100

16. Mayme and Bill Tubbs……$500

17. Martin Farley…..$75

18. Les and Terri Collins……$97.50

In memory of my daughter, Susan Skilling

19. Amy Fleishman……$195.30

In honor of my amazing mother, Chris Stephenson

20. Anonymous……$48.60

21. Amanda Munger……$97.50

In memory of my mother, Susan Skilling

New total……$8,838.90