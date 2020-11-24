Murder suspect makes first court appearance, receives no bond

Staff report
    LUMBERTON — A 26-year-old Lumberton man charged in a June homicide remains in the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond after his first appearance in court Tuesday.

    Ryan C. Locklear was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of misdemeanor simple assault in relation to the death of 32-year-old Vernar Hammond, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He surrendered to sheriff’s investigators about 4:20 p.m. on Monday.

    He was given no bond at his first appearance in Robeson County District Court.

    Deputies responded about 2:43 p.m. June 26 to 45 Hazel Road in Pembroke in reference to a subject stabbed, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Upon the arrival, deputies found Hammonds suffering from a stab wound. Hammonds was taken to Southeastern Health, where he died of his injuries.

    The investigation was conducted by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Robeson County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation.

    Anyone with information about case is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910- 671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

