As the Thanksgiving holiday looms, the staff of The Robesonian would like to take this moment to thank the readers and subscribers of Robeson County’s hometown newspaper.

This newspaper would not exist without you. It is your loyal support that keeps The Robesonian alive and allows our staff to produce the articles that inform and, on occasion, entertains and uplifts you. Your support also allows us to provide services that help your businesses and organizations thrive and grow.

Never doubt it is the cooperative partnership between The Robesonian, and its readers and subscribers that keeps alive a newspaper in service to Robeson County and its residents.

Again, we thank you.

We also wish you the joy of the coming holiday season. We pray you can find hope and peace in these trying times.

Thank you, and may the blessings of the season be upon you.