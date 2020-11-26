Two school board committees scheduled to meet Tuesday

November 26, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Two committees of the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education are scheduled to meet Tuesday.

The school board’s Construction and Finance committees are scheduled to meet at 6 p.m.at the PSRC District Office, located at 100 Hargrave St.

The meeting, which will include discussion of facility needs will be livestreamed for public viewing at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0juoPO9M1no&feature=youtu.be.

Members of the public may not attend the meeting in person in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.