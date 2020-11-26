Sheriff’s Office asks Orrum residents to report suspicious activity in wake of thefts

Staff report

ORRUM — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking town residents to report any suspicious activity in the area of NC 72 as multiple investigations of theft are underway.

“Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple larcenies in the area of NC Hwy 72 E. and N. Creek Rd., Orrum,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office reads in part.

More information could not be obtained on the dates or quantity of thefts in the area.

Anyone with information about the thefts or who observes any type of suspicious activity in the area should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.