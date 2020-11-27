Crime report

The following thefts were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Chris Carter, N.C. 71 North, Maxton; James Norton, North Creek Road, Lumberton; Crystal McRae, West Carthage Road, Lumberton; Dollar General, N.C. 710 South, Maxton; and Pamela Townsend, N.C. 710 North and Kylies Drive, Pembroke.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Amy Scott, Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton; and Willie Sanderson, Leon Drive, Lumberton.

The following people reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that they were victims of assaults by someone with a weapon:

Jeremy Blanks, McDaniel Road, Lumberton; and Keith Morgan, Quick Road, Lumber Bridge.