Lumber Bridge man out on bond for murder jailed after shooting

November 26, 2020
    LUMBER BRIDGE — A 28-year-old Lumber Bridge man remained in jail Wednesday under a $1 million bond in the wake of a family dispute that sent a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the hospital.

    David J. Morgan was arrested Tuesday in connection to the shooting of his 39-year-old cousin, Keith Morgan, of Lumber Bridge, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was the result of an argument between the two men.

    “The victim is being treated for his injuries and is expected to recover,” a Sheriff’s Office statement reads in part.

    David Morgan was charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.

    Sheriff’s deputies responded about 11:28 a.m. Tuesday to a report of someone shot on Quick Road in Lumber Bridge, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Before deputies arrived, Keith Morgan was taken to Southeastern Health.

    Before his arrest, David Morgan was out on bond for charges of first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied dwelling in connection to a Nov. 19, 2014, incident. He was charged with five other people in the 2014 death of 18-year-old St. Pauls High School student Corey Bratcher Jr.

    The Shannon teen died after being shot in his Gina Boulevard home, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Multiple people were inside the home when shots were fired from outside the residence. The shooting was not thought to be a drive-by.

    Anyone with information about the Tuesday shooting should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.