Red Springs commissioners, two school board committees to meet Tuesday

November 27, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Red Springs Board of Commissioners and two Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education committees are scheduled to meet next week.

The Red Springs Board of Commissioners is to meet 7 p.m. Tuesday in Town Hall. Members of the public can view a Facebook livestream of the meeting by clicking the following link: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100012460697892.

For more information, call Town Clerk Barbara McColl at 910-843-5849.

Two PSRC school board committees also are scheduled to meet Tuesday.

The school board’s Construction and Finance committees are to meet at 6 p.m. is the PSRC District Office building, located at 100 Hargrave St. The meeting, which will include discussion of facility needs, will be livestreamed for public viewing at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0juoPO9M1no&feature=youtu.be.

Members of the public may not attend the meeting in person in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.