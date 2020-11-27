Turkey Trot draws highest participation in years

Jessica Horne Staff writer
Owen Thomas, president of the Robeson Road Runners, gives out instructions Thursday morning about the Turkey Trot in downtown Lumberton. More than 100 people participated in the annual event to promote fitness. Courtesy photo

<p>Pamela Sweeney, left, and Will Sampson run Thursday during the Robeson Road Runner’s annual Turkey Trot event in downtown Lumberton.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

    LUMBERTON — More than 100 people lined up Thursday to participate in the Robeson Road Runners’ annual Turkey Trot, which included a 5K run and 1-mile walk, with guidelines in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    About 150 runners, joggers and walkers participated in the event, the most in at least five years, said Owen Thomas, Lumberton city councilman and Robeson Road Runners president.

    “We couldn’t ask for more,” said Mark Moses, a member of the running club.

    “We were really surprised,” he said of the turnout.

    Thomas said the participation was higher because of advertisement by event sponsors through social media platforms and the desire for families to get out of the house.

    “I think that it went very well, I think that everybody did a great job understanding that we are in these unprecedented times and remained social distanced and really enjoyed themselves with their friends and families,” Thomas said.

    The event, which started about 8 a.m. at the Lumberton’s downtown plaza, included masks before running, social distancing and a three-tier system of spacing participants out. Runners were given a head start minutes before joggers, who preceded walkers.

    Thomas plans to use that delayed approach at the Rumba on the Lumber event in March.

    “I think that actually turned out well,” he said.

    The event allowed participants to walk 1 mile or run 5 kilometers.

    The starting lines for both were at Fourth and Chestnut streets, Thomas said. The 5K route was down Elm Street, along 10th Street to Riverside Drive, up to West 27th Street and back to the finish line near the Robeson County Courthouse. The 1-mile walk route took participants down North Chestnut Street to 14th Street before returning down Elm Street.

    No awards were given out during the run that encourages fitness, competition and time with family and friends before having Thanksgiving dinner. But, each participant was given a free T-shirt.

    The event served to promote wellness in the community and provide a fun fitness activity for families to enjoy together, a mission of the Robeson Road Runners club.

    “We’re just there to promote healthy living, get the family out of the house and give them something to do,” Moses said.

    The club consists of a group of runners, walkers, cyclists, triathletes and individuals focused on the betterment of health in the community.

    The next fitness events planned by the group are Resolution Run on Jan. 1 and Rumba on the Lumber on March 6.

    For more information about the club, visit www.robesonroadrunners.com.

    Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

