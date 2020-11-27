Bicyclist dies after being struck from behind by car

November 27, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man is facing a manslaughter charge in the wake of a Thanksgiving Day traffic accident that left a Pembroke man dead.

Marcus Lawrence McGirt, of 406 W. 17th St., was charged with driving while impaired and involuntary manslaughter and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, according to the State Highway Patrol. The 33-year-old was arrested after a 59-year-old Pembroke man was struck from behind by a vehicle while he rode a bicycle along Union Chapel Road near Pembroke.

“Alcohol is suspected” as a factor in the vehicle crash in regards to the driver involved, said Sgt. X.S. McPherson, of the Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched about 4:29 p.m. Thursday to a crash on Union Chapel Road near Pembroke, McPherson said. Larry Oxendine, of 2609 Evergreen Church Road, died after his bicycle, on which he was traveling north on Union Chapel Road, was struck from behind by a Chevrolet Malibu operated by McGirt, 35.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, McPherson said.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.