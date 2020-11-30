LUMBERTON — Police here are asking the public for help in locating a car involved in a hit-and-run that sent a 59-year-old Lumberton man to the hospital in critical condition.

William Floyd, of Lovette Road, was riding a bicycle about 5:52 p.m. Thursday near Center Street in Lumberton when he was struck by a vehicle, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Floyd suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an undisclosed hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The vehicle fled the scene before first responders arrived, but the driver of the vehicle was not at fault, according to police.

“At this time the driver is not at fault in the accident and investigators need to identify the car and driver. It appears Mr. Floyd ran into the car,” a police statement reads in part.

The point of impact is on the front left side of the car, which is described only as white, according to the police department. Police could provide no details about the vehicle’s make or model.

Investigators have been unable to interview Floyd because of his injuries, according to the police department.

Anyone with information about the incident should call officer Cedrique Bridges at 910-671-3845.