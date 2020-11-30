Sheriff’s Office asks public’s help in identifying man wanted for questioning

LUMBERTON — Robeson County experienced one of its deadliest weeks yet since coronavirus pandemic began.

The Robeson County Health Department reported there were nine virus-related deaths since Nov. 20, and that mark comes even though no virus data was issued by the department Thursday or Friday. This brings to 118 the number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Robeson County since the pandemic began.

Nine deaths matches the most in a seven-day period in Robeson County during the pandemic, and is an increase from the four deaths reported Nov. 14-20. There also were nine deaths from May 23 to May 29.

Three of the individuals who died were 65 years old and older, said Bill Smith, county Health Department director. He did not specify the age of the other six deaths.

As of Wednesday, there were 210 new cases since Nov. 20 in Robeson County, bringing the pandemic total to 7,227. While the comparison is incomplete because of the lack of data from Thursday and Friday, there were 343 new cases in the seven-day period ending Nov. 20.

Robeson County was downgraded Monday in the state’s County Alert System from orange, or substantial community spread, to red, critical community spread. Neighboring Hoke and Columbus counties are also categorized red, while Bladen, Cumberland and Scotland counties are orange.

The number of North Carolina counties categorized as red increased from 10 to 20 in the past week.

The White House Weekly Report for North Carolina lists Lumberton as the fifth-ranked metro area in the state and Robeson as the 10th-ranked county regarding the number of new cases over the past three weeks.

“With the governor’s strengthening the mask requirements, including large businesses having to count occupants and having a person stationed outside advising the public that a mask must be worn, this will probably be the last effort to save rolling backwards in the (state’s) phases,” Smith said.

There have been virus clusters in a nursing home and an incarceration center in the county, Smith said. He also gave advice on when a mask should be worn, and perspective on what stage of the pandemic we are in.

“For purposes of masking, family members who are not interacted with routinely should be treated like a member of the public,” Smith said. “Given the vaccination schedule, we should be about at the mid-point of the pandemic — however, this is no time to loosen vigilance.”

Southeastern Health reported 16 virus-positive patients in isolation at Southeastern Regional Medical Center as of Wednesday and four potential positives under investigation, a decrease from 20 positives and six potential positives on Nov. 20. Twenty-eight employees are under quarantine because of potential exposure, down from 33 on Nov. 20.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s fall semester ended this past week. As a result, the university reported no new cases among the student body between Nov. 20 and Wednesday, However, there were three new cases among faculty and staff, and one among subcontractors.

As of Wednesday, there were three active cases among students, six among faculty and staff, and one among subcontractors, according to UNCP.

Since the start of the fall semester, there have been 397 cases among students, 42 among faculty and staff, and 14 among subcontractors.

Statewide, there were 25,668 new cases reported between Nov. 20 and noon Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. This brings the pandemic total to 354,514 cases.

Virus-related deaths in the state have surpassed 5,000, as there have been 231 reported since Nov. 20, bringing the total to 5,210. There were 1,780 virus-related hospitalizations in the state as of Friday.