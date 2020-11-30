Sheriff’s Office asks public’s help in identifying man wanted for questioning

November 30, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
Courtesy photo | Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

    LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in in identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with multiple vehicle thefts and break-ins.

    Multiple vehicle break-ins and thefts have occurred within the past two weeks in the areas of Carthage Road in Lumberton and N.C. 72/North Creek Road in Orrum, according to sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean.

    The man can be seen wearing a tan baseball cap, blue jeans and brown boots in a photo released by the Sheriff’s Office.

    He may be traveling in a white Chevrolet Tahoe in the areas of Carthage or North Creek roads.

    Anyone with information about the man’s identity or whereabouts should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or send an email to [email protected]

