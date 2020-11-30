Crime report

Joaquin Gomez and Matthew Obregon reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into their vehicles while they were parked at a residence on High Street in Lumberton. Gomez reported that someone stole tools from his Chevrolet Trailblazer, and caused $800 in damages to a rear window. Obregon’s Dodge Dart also was broken into.
Dilip Gala, an employee of Circle B 8, located at 2301 Lackey St. in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole multiple lottery tickets from the convenience store.
The following break-ins were reported Thursday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Davis Auto World, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton; Davis Truck Repair, Kenric Road, Lumberton; William McPhatter, N.C. 72 East, Lumberton; Dustin Nance, Country Lane, Lumberton; Snelson Companies, N.C. 71 North, Maxton; Ronnie Oxendine, N.C. 710 North, Red Springs; Ashraf Laari, Prospect Road, Pembroke; Ricky Sampson, Henry Hammond Road, Lumberton; Sylvester Faulk, Selma Road, Lumberton; Destiny Carr, Camala Drive, Lumberton; Jose Apaez, Landover Drive, Shannon; Matthew Vesely, Alamac Road, Lumberton; Christine Britt, Hazel Road, Pembroke; Estela Castillo, Maverick Road, Lumberton; Charles Guthrie, Interstate 95 near mile marker 5, Fairmont; Lola Dial, Woodola Lane, Pembroke; Lytena Hunt, Flamingo Drive, Lumberton; and Quartina Brayboy, Straightway Drive, Fairmont.
The following thefts were reported Thursday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Joshua Oxendine, Union Chapel Road, Pembroke; Danron Oxendine, Cattle Road, Lumberton; Haynes Stone, N.C. 130 West, Maxton; Elizabeth Locklear, Fernwood Circle, Lumberton; James Strickland, Baker Road, Maxton; Kayla Hammonds, Beula Church Road, Lumberton; Jessica Davis, Helen Drive, Lumberton; Kevin Anderson, Snake and Seventh Street roads, Lumberton; Tonia Collins, Red Hill Road, Maxton; Betty Worriax, Ransom Road, Lumberton; and Union Mini Mart, N.C. 710 South, Rowland.
The following people reported Thursday and Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that they were victims of assault by someone with a weapon:
Owen Finkley, N.C. 71 North, Shannon; Dallas Jacobs, Marcus Road, Pembroke; and Claude Locklear, Lombardy Village Road, Lumber Bridge.