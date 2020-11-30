Topping a Christmas tradition

LUMBERTON — With COVID-19 constricting the flow of donations, there are plenty of opportunities to give back to local nonprofits on GivingTuesday.

GivingTuesday was created in 2012 to encourage people to show kindness to others, according to Givingtuesday.org. The holiday is celebrated globally, encouraging gestures of giving that range from small acts of kindness and support to financial help or other acts of generosity.

Those gestures of kindness and ways to pay it forward are very much needed after nonprofits have worked through the pandemic to continue serving their community, said Emily Jones, Robeson County’s public information officer.

“A lot of times people forget to give locally and they give nationally,” Jones said.

Giving locally helps support efforts of local food banks, nonprofits and programs to better one’s community, she said.

“I think GivingTuesday is a great opportunity for our community (members) to give back to our community,” Jones said.

Nonprofits like United Way of Robeson County, Robeson County Church and Community Center, Robeson County Humane Society, and Lumberton Christian Care Center, among others, are in need of donations.

“We are encouraging folks to either give money to the United Way General Fund or to our COVID-19 Relief Fund,” said Tate Johnson, UWRC executive director.

The general fund helps support services like utility assistance at nonprofit organizations like the Robeson County Church and Community Center, he said. The COVID-19 Relief Fund helps churches, UWRC partners and other nonprofits with food distribution in their communities.

“We’re seeing a big increase in phone calls to our office and 211 for individuals who are looking for rent and, specifically, utility assistance,” Johnson said.

Twenty percent of people who call the free and confidential 211 help line for resources are asking for utility assistance, he said.

“The No. 1 call is for housing and shelter,” Johnson said.

Of those calls, 50% of callers also request rent assistance.

The local United Way could use monetary donations to help it continue its work and services to other organizations, he said.

“We know that all nonprofits and churches are struggling when it comes to fundraising this year,” Johnson said.

Donations can be made online at https://www.unitedwayrobeson.org.

The Robeson County Church and Community Center has continued its efforts to help communities across the county since April with local food distributions, despite COVID-19, said Brianna Goodwin, assistant director for Operations at the center.

“We never took a break. We’ve just had to keep pushing through,” Goodwin said. “That does take a toll and it has made it more challenging.”

The Center is in need of canned food and nonperishable items, she said. It also is taking donations for its Brighter Christmas program, which gives children from low-income families new toys for Christmas. Last year, the program served 150 children.

Applications for that program will be taken 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Center on West Fifth Street. Each applicant must bring an ID that proves he or she is a Robeson County resident and a birth certificate or Medicaid card for children for whom they are applying.

New toy or monetary donations can be given for children ages 2 to 12. Checks can be made payable to the Robeson County Church and Community Center with “Brighter Christmas Program” or “pantry donations” in the subject line and mailed to 600 W. Fifth St., Lumberton, N.C. 28358. Donations also can be made online at https://www.robesontogether.org/give/.

Goodwin thanked the community members who give to RCCCC.

“This community is the backbone of everything that we do,” she said.

The Lumberton Christian Care Center needs individually packaged utensils, carryout plates, toiletries, soap and laundry detergent, said Clementine Thompson-McCormick, Center director.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Christian Care Center can only house five people, which is 15 less than usual capacity, she said. It also must deliver meals out the back door using carryout plates. People are still able to take showers and wash clothes in the facility. However, it is not accepting clothing donations at this time because of staffing constraints.

“We’re doing the best we can with what we have,” Thompson-McCormick said.

The Lumberton Christian Care Center is located at 202 E. Second St. in Lumberton.

Donations can be made in person, online at https://www.lumbertonchristiancare.org/ or by mail at P.O. Box 1712 Lumberton, N.C. 28359.

The executive director of the Robeson County Humane Society also welcomes donations so the no-kill shelter can continue to take care of its animals.

“We are in desperate need of puppy food (Pedigree Chicken or Purina chicken) and Pine Sol, laundry detergent, and bleach. We always need monetary donations as well,” Samantha Bennett said.

Pedigree Chicken or Purina chicken are the preferred puppy food because beef-based food upsets the puppies’ stomachs, she said.

Working through the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge, Bennett said. Still, staff members continue to care for animals around the clock.

“Working through COVID has brought obstacles with visitors and making appointments to see the animals. It also has impacted donations and the ability to go out and visit community businesses and possible donors. This pandemic has been every nonprofit’s nightmare,” she said.

Donations can be made in person at the Robeson County Humane Society at 3180 W. Fifth St. or mailed to P.O. Box 3609, Lumberton, N.C., 28359.

“We need every penny donated to function and are so thankful for everyone who has thought of us during this time. We still need to get through the year. The pandemic is something no one budgeted for because who saw this coming?” Bennett said.

Other nonprofits or organizations in the county to consider giving to are the Robeson County Partnership for Children, Inc.; Southeastern Family Violence Center; Rape Crisis Center of Robeson County; The University of North Carolina at Pembroke CARE Resource Center; Communities in Schools of Robeson County; and My Refuge, among others.