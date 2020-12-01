NC Medicaid expands website to include new resources for Medicaid beneficiaries and applicants

RALEIGH — A new online portal for North Carolinians receiving or looking to apply for Medicaid has been launched by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The portal provides Medicaid resources in an easy-to-use web platform and includes information about Medicaid Managed Care, which is set to launch July 1.

“The new website is another step Medicaid is taking to give Medicaid beneficiaries the information they need in a user-friendly, comprehensive manner,” said David Richard, NCDHHS deputy secretary for NC Medicaid. “It offers a wide variety of information and functionality and answers almost any question someone may have about our current Medicaid program and about Medicaid Managed Care.”

The NC Medicaid Beneficiary portal is available in English and Spanish. It retains all information that was on the previous “Beneficiaries” page, but organizes it in a more user-friendly way, adding easy-to-follow graphics and links, according to NCDHHS. The portal adds a collection of more than 70 common questions and answers and a Help Center Assistant search feature that guides users to the topics of most interest to them. More questions and answers will be added as they come in from users through the Medicaid Contact Center and other sources. The portal will also offer new educational materials regarding telehealth services to help our beneficiaries feel more confident accessing health care in a virtual format during COVID-19 and beyond.

Information and functionality will continue to be added to support greater self-service and more ways for beneficiaries to manage their Medicaid account. These will include personalized account views, a single password to access the portal and integration with NC FAST and other systems. It will also include the ability to get real-time assistance with an agent online through a bilingual chat feature.