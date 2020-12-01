Kiwanis Club gives $500 to Angel Tree program

December 1, 2020 Robesonian News 0

Pembroke Housing Authority Director of Resident Services Katelin Oxendine, right, receives a $500 donation Monday from Kiwanis Club of Pembroke Treasurer Amira Hunt. The club’s donation will allow PHA to buy gifts for 10 children who live in the housing authority and are participating in the Angel Tree program. There are more than 140 participating residents in the program. Gifts will be accepted at the housing authority at 606 Lumbee St. until Dec. 10 and distributed to children Dec. 17. For more information, call PHA at 910-521-9711.